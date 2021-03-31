Team Dreamworld wins Leisure Leagues Kashmir Cup 2021 title

F.P. Report

Karachi: Team Dreamworld defeated Loserz FC (3-1) to clinch Leisure Leagues Kashmir Cup 2021 in a thrilling small-sided football game which was held at Al-Nadil Burhani, Karachi to commemorate Kashmir Day.

The final match was a thrilling affair between the two sides. A total of eight teams participated in the tournament. The teams were Targaryens United, Karachi Hawks, KNFC, Loserz FC, Asics FC, Al Nadil Blue, Dreamworld, and Al Nadil Red.

Hammad Samo from Targaryens United was adjudged as the Most valuable player of the tournament for scoring 3 goals in the tournament. and driving his team to win the title.

Moreover, President World Group, Shahzeb Mehmood Trunkwala also spoke about the importance of such sporting events. He said: “World Group and Leisure Leagues are committed to providing platforms for the youth of Pakistan through various sports, primarily football. This is the vision of the Chairman World Group, Mr. Mehmood Trunkwala, who was the primary architect of bringing the likes of Ronaldinho & Friends to Pakistan in 2017 to promote the image of our country through sports”.

Mr. Shahzeb Trunkwala also serves as the Vice President of the International Socca Federation (ISF) since 2018, being the only Asian member of the Executive Board at ISF. Asif Meraj Executive Manager from Leisure Leagues and Ali Asghar from Alnadil Alburhani Sports & Recreational Center also attended the Kashmir Cup 2021 on behalf of the organizing bodies.