Team performance more important than individual milestones: Babar

Monitoring Desk

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan limited-overs captain Babar Azam has said that performance of the team is more important for him than his own personal milestones.

Despite scoring a century, Babar failed to take Pakistan over the line in the third one-day international (ODI) against Zimbabwe on Tuesday. The visitors eventually won the game in the super over.

“I always think for the team first rather than individual milestones as I am the captain. Team’s achievements are always first than any other goal. If I achieve positive results for the team, I consider it achieving my personal goal,” said Babar while talking to reporters.

The 26-year-old said that team management will evaluate combination of the side before including youngsters in the playing XI against Zimbabwe in the Twenty20 International (T20) series, starting from November 7 in Rawalpindi.

“It is not compulsory that if youngsters are in the squad, they will be given a chance to play in the series. We want to give them an opportunity just like we did in the ODI series, but we will consider the team combination before making any decision,” he said.

Babar also revealed that left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is not keen on taking a rest and wants to play every match for Pakistan.

“I always believe that a fast-bowler should play as many matches as possible since that improves his game. Shaheen is improving every match and he himself doesn’t want to rest and play every match,” he concluded.