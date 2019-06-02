Team ready to bounce back: Azhar Mahmood

NOTTINGHAM (APP): Pakistan bowling coach Azher Mahmood has said that Pakistan team was down at the moment but one must not construe they had surrendered.

Talking to the media during Pakistan team’s practice session at Trent Bridge here on Sunday, he said the team had the ability and skills to rise despite being down, adding the team was ready to bounce back. To a question, he said the critics should not write us off, adding possibly Pakistan team would win in tomorrow match against England.

About England scoring 500 runs on the Trent pitch, the bowling coach said England needed 300 hundred balls to do so but Pakistan required 10 balls only to bring them down.

He said England were a bunch of good batsmen, adding Pakistan had skilful bowlers to derail them. About undue criticism against Muhammad Amir, Azhar said it was a good omen that Muhamamd Amir got three wickets, adding the former players should highlight the positive things and Muhammad Amir was due to do well.

On Hasan Ali, he said his bowling averages had plummeted over the past few months but he was bowling with zeal and a few wickets would do a lot good to his bowling averages and exonomy. Azhar Mahmood urges the former players to back the team in its lean patch of form, adding this the same team which which had won the champions trophy.

Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood believes Pakistani bowlers have the capability to knock the whole England team down before they could reach the 300 figure.

Pakistan will play it’s second 2019 cricket World Cup match against England at the Trent Bridge Stadium on Monday. However Pakistan lost the first match to West Indies by 7 wickets. Azhar said England has to bowl 300 balls in order to score 500, whereas we only have to bowl 10 remarkable balls.

“Pakistan’s bowling line has the capability to knock all of England’s wickets before they can even hit 300,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

Azhar said the team has the ability to bounce back in the mega event.

“The team is in need of one victory to get back on track,” he said.

Moreover, regarding left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir on being the silver lining in the shocking innings played by Pakistan against West Indies on Friday, Azhar said Amir being in form is a good sign for Pakistan as he is a superb bowler.

He also urged former Pakistani players to support the team during tough times as good times will also come in the future.

“During five of the matches against Australia we took a lot of pressure for a number of reasons,” he said.

Speaking about Hasan Ali’s performance since the previous year, he said Hasan’s graph has undeniably curbed but at the same time he is also taking wickets.