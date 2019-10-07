Teams don’t win when only captain is competent: Chaudhry Nisar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Monday that having only a competent captain does not bring a win for the team unless competent players also play a vital role in its success.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan while talking to the media in Taxila said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been completely unsuccessful in its economic policies. “Pakistan is bearing the burden of these policies and governments don’t work on just slogans”, he added.

He expressed that silence is better when the argument has no meaning, that’s why silence is a blessing. “Today, a storm of misery is brewing in national politics” he said adding that a person who does not act on his principles is not a politician.

The former interior minister asserted, “I said a year ago that goodwill should not be expected from [Indian Prime Minister] Modi”. He added that people should ask questions to those who were expecting goodwill from the Indian PM. “Modi’s agenda is based on hating Islam. How can an enemy of Islam develop friendship with Pakistan?” he maintained.

“Whether it is profit or loss, I stand by my statement,” he repeated the statement of government adding that current government will not conduct local body elections. “Things have worsened to such an extent that the no one will not be able to handle government anymore”, he added.