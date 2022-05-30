Teamwork of Arab nations

According to Arab media, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Jordan officially signed the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth’ in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. According to details, the troika of three Arab states have formed a partnership which will mark a new era of opportunities to enhance economic growth across five key sectors including food and agriculture, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, textiles, minerals, and petrochemicals. According to UAE authorities, the partnership embodies the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, to enhance industrial integration with Arab nations and the rest of the world so the Arab nation can achieve a major leap in the industrial sector and transform its potential as an economic driver in the coming years. UAE leadership gradually transformed the oil dependent economy into a broad-based industrial hub through adaptation of the latest technological innovations, universal labor laws as well as rationalization of global trade and investment policies. The UAE has emerged as an important economic center, trade and tourism hub in the region which enhances UAE’s importance in regional and global affairs.

According to analysts, the prudent and thoughtful policies of the UAE’s President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan remained pivotal in modernizing the economy, industrial development and economic integration with regional and extra-regional nations in recent years. UAE’s latest collaboration with its neighboring countries for economic and industrial integration, development of advanced technology and logistics infrastructure will transform the UAE into a global economic powerhouse with a modern economic outlook globally. In fact, the 21st century is the era of cooperation, tolerance and inclusiveness for the betterment and development of the public because no nation can achieve alone the destiny of progress and self-sufficiency in all fields, hence the path of shared development and prosperity is the only way forward for the nation around the world. After assuming the office of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is further liberalizing the UAE’s economic and investment regimes to attract foreign investors and promote trade with neighbors to achieve the goal of a global leader in world economy.