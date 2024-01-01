Tearful Biden Bids Farewell at DNC Amid Intense Election Race

- A tearful President Joe Biden took the stage at the Democratic National Convention, receiving a prolonged standing ovation from the crowd, who chanted “Thank you, Joe” for several minutes.
- Watch live coverage at the top of this page as President Biden delivers his farewell speech, marking the end of his presidency.
- In his speech, Biden emphasized that Democrats and their supporters are “in a battle for the very soul of America,” underlining the stakes of the upcoming election.
- Biden’s family, including First Lady Jill Biden, watched from the audience, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.
- Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance earlier in the evening, praising Biden’s “historic leadership” throughout his presidency.
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in 2016, addressed the crowd, expressing optimism that they are on the verge of seeing Kamala Harris “break the glass ceiling” as America’s first female president.
- Harris has seen a surge in the polls against Donald Trump since she stepped in to replace Biden as the Democratic nominee last month, although the race remains highly competitive.
- Outside the convention, thousands of demonstrators marched in protest against U.S. policy towards Israel and Gaza, a policy that Harris, as vice president, has supported.