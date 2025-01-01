Teaser for HBL PSL 10 official anthem released

LAHORE (Web Desk): The teaser for the official anthem of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 has been unveiled, building excitement for Pakistan’s biggest cricket event.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially released the teaser, signaling that the wait is almost over as the much-anticipated tournament approaches.

Renowned singer Ali Zafar is set to once again work his magic with his vocals, joined by Abrar-ul-Haq, rising singer Natasha Baig, and young rapper Talha Anjum, adding a dynamic touch to the anthem.

PCB will release the full PSL 10 anthem soon, while the tournament is set to kick off on April 11.