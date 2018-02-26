Teaser of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ released

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The teaser of Teefa in Trouble was released at the opening the ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) third season and the fans loving the teaser.

Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starer Teefa in Trouble posted the trailer on his Instagram page.

It the first Pakistani film of Ali, who has previously worked in Bollywood productions and it would be Maya’s first big screen appearance.

The film is a romantic comedy which is directed by Ahsan Rahim and will hit theaters on July 20.

Advertisements