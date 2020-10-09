Tech groups oppose Trump diversity training ban

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Tech companies are also concerned with a recent executive order that would stop federal agencies and companies that do business with the U.S. government from conducting certain types of anti-racism trainings.

A group of 11 technology, software and advertising organizations is calling on the Trump administration to rescind that executive order, Axios’ Ashley Gold reports.

The White House order describes its goal as “to combat offensive and anti-American race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating,” but its practical result is to ban diversity and inclusion programs, and critics have argued it will undermine progress toward reducing systemic racism in business, education and government.

The letter, sent Thursday to the Office of Management and Budget and the Labor Department, was organized by tech trade group the Information Technology Industry Council.

It’s also signed by the Alliance for Digital Innovation, the American Association of Advertising Agencies, BSA | The Software Alliance, the Cybersecurity Coalition, the Entertainment Software Association, Internet Association, TechNet, NCTA – The Internet and Television Association, XR Association and the HR Policy Association.

The groups, which represent thousands of government contractors, say in the letter they will be directly affected by the executive order’s requirements to restrict existing diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

What they’re saying: “This [executive order] would undo progress made toward promoting racial equity,” the letter says.

“We simply do not agree that there is anything divisive about providing information that encourages our employees to treat all of their colleagues equally and with respect.”

