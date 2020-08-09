TeH vows to continue freedom struggle

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir led by illegally detained Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to fight the challenge to their existence and identity with courage and determination.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement issued in Srinagar announced to observe August 14, Pakistan’s Independence Day as Thanksgiving Day and August 15, India’s Independence as Black Day. The statement maintained that India could not force Tehreek-e-Hurriyat into submission through arrests and intimidation.

The statement said that Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai, General Secretary Amir Hamza and other party leaders and activists were being victimized because of their commitment to the freedom cause.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar called for complete shutdown on Tuesday on the martyrdom anniversary of senior Hurriyat leader, Sheikh Abdul Aziz. The Hurriyat leader was shot dead by Indian troops while he was leading a procession from Srinagar to the Line of Control on August 11, 2008 against the economic blockade of the Kashmir Valley by Hindu extremists of Jammu. Hurriyat leaders Bilal Siddiqui, Shabbir Ahmad Dar and Muhammad Iqbal Mir in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to the martyr Sheikh Abdul Aziz.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar hailed the recent steps taken by the Government of Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir saying that these would draw more attention of the international community towards the Kashmir dispute.

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Sighanpor area of Kulgam district, today, and conducted search operations.

Speakers at a function in Kargil, Ladakh, categorically stated that they would never accept the division of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of colour, caste or territory.

The event was organized by Imam Hussain (RA) Memorial Trust.

Unidentified gunmen, today, shot at and injured a BJP activist identified as Abdul Hameed Najar in Ompora area of Budgam district. Two more panchayat members have resigned from their posts.

A 26-year-old Kashmiri youth, identified as Mohammad Kazafi was arrested by police in India’s Haryana state for uploading a video of a Pakistani leader’s speech about Kashmir on his WhatsApp status.

A man of Indian Air Force ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at Air Force Station in Udhampur, Jammu, today.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 462 since January 2007.

APHC-AJK during a meeting in Islamabad reviewed the current situation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting chaired by its Convener Muhammad Hussain Khateeb paid glowing tributes to martyred Hurriyat leader, Sheikh Abdul Aziz and also elected Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah as APHC-AJK General Secretary.