Tehmina Janjua launches Guidelines for Implementation of UNSC 1267 Sanctions

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Guidelines for the Implementation of the UNSC 1267 Sanctions were launched on Friday at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Guidelines have been prepared by the National Committee for overseeing implementation of Sanctions against individuals and entities designated by the UN Security Council 1267 Al Qaida /Da’esh Sanctions regime and Security Council 1988 (Taliban Sanctions regime). A large number of representatives of the federal and provincial governments including those of financial institutions, law enforcement, and other implementing agencies attended the event.

Launching the Guidelines, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua underscored that Pakistan had managed to turn the tide in the fight against terrorism for which there were no parallels. It was important to further consolidate these gains through full implementation of National Action Plan. Pakistan also had to be mindful of fulfilling its international legal obligations, including the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Sanctions which have been adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter. She expressed the hope that the Guidelines would assist all stakeholders in better discharging their responsibilities for the effective implementation of the UN Sanctions.

The launch was followed by an interactive session in which Director General (CT) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the Guidelines.

The Guidelines have been formulated, in consultation with stakeholders and in compliance with international standards especially the requirements of the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Earlier on 4 March 2019, the Federal Government had issued the United Nations Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) order, 2019. The guidelines would supplement the Order.