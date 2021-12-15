Tehran allows IAEA to replace cameras at Keredj centrifuge facility

TEHERAN (TASS): The Iranian side has authorized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to replace video cameras at the Keredj centrifuge assembly facility. It was reported on Wednesday by the Tasnim agency .

It is noted that the Iranian authorities agreed to transfer the video cameras damaged during the sabotage in June to the agency and replace them with new ones.

According to the agency, the decision was made after Tehran completed the main part of the investigation after the sabotage, and also received permission for Iranian experts to check the new cameras.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Teh-ran and the International Atomic Energy Agency reached a new agreement on Tuesday evening, without specifying details.

The Iranian side has repeatedly called on the IAEA to condemn acts of sabotage against nuclear infrastructure in the Islamic Republic, including an attempted sabotage at the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) facility in Qerj in June. However, as the head of the organization, Mohammad Eslami, said after talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the agency will not condemn sabotage, since it deals only with technical issues and avoids politicization.