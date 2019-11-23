TEHRAN, IRAN - NOVEMBER 22: Iranian people gather after Friday prayer to react to protests due to fuel price increase of Iran, on November 22, 2019 in Tehran, Iran. ( Muhammet Kurşun - Anadolu Agency )

TEHRAN: Iranian people gather after Friday prayer to react to protests due to fuel price increase of Iran, on November 22, 2019

The Frontier Post / November 23, 2019
Posted in