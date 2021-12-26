Tehran may buy a batch of Su-35 fighters from Moscow

Alexander Ermakov



According to foreign media reports, the Russian military-industrial complex in the very near future may receive a large export order for the Su-35. Potential customer – Iran. Details – in the author’s column of military observer, expert of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Alexander Ermakov, especially for Gazeta.Ru.

The news was thrown into the media in an article in the Persian-language supplement of the English newspaper The Independent, written by the renowned aviation expert Babak Tagwai, who specializes primarily in the Middle East region.

According to him, in mid-January 2022, Moscow and Tehran will sign a major long-term agreement on cooperation in the field of defense and security.

Among other things, the delivery of Su-35 aircraft is possible.

It is noteworthy that the modern Su-35, entering service with the Russian Aerospace Forces under the Su-35S index, is an aircraft that was originally made with a view, first of all, for export deliveries.

The Su-35 theme began as a development on a new level of the idea of a deeply modernized single-seat fighter of the Su-27 family. The first “approach to the projectile” was the Su-27M of the first half of the 1990s. Prototypes were produced and only three conditionally “serial” aircraft, which, after being operated at the Air Force flight test center in Akhtubinsk, were transferred to the aerobatics group “Russian Knights”.

The modern Su-35 was created as a hi-end machine for the Komsomol branch of the Su-30 development. This version of the fighter received the Su-30MKK (Modernized Commercial Chinese) index and was produced at the Komsomolsk Aviation Plant ( KnAAZ ).

Su-35 at the “paper” stage began to participate in competitions in South Korea and Brazil.

The latter was already very serious, there were good chances of winning, but in the end, for economic reasons, the South American state chose the smallest and potentially cheapest aircraft to operate – the Swedish Gripen, which is, of course, forced and tortured for their geographical scale.

The plane was chosen by Indonesia, which is also a very large country that already operates Sukhoi aircraft.

The deal to buy 11 fighters was struck in 2018 but never materialized. First, economic considerations, which delayed the implementation of the contract, interfered, and then – American political pressure. As a result, the other day a representative of the country’s Air Force “with regret” announced the cancellation of the contract.

But the Chinese contract for 24 fighters was implemented as soon as possible.

In 2015, Beijing became the first foreign customer of the Russian multifunctional Su-35 fighters, and already in 2018 the aircraft were delivered to the buyer.

In parallel, there was a large-scale serial production of the Su-35 for the Russian Aerospace Forces, making the Su-35S, along with the Su-30SM, the main tactical aircraft – moreover, the “thirty-fifth” is a more expensive and high-tech solution, surpassing the universal “thirty” in the task of gaining air supremacy”.

Superiority is achieved due to a more advanced complex of onboard radio-electronic equipment (first of all, the most powerful radar station “Irbis” is remembered here, but the electronic warfare complex, the electronic “co-pilot” and, in general, more advanced cabin equipment cannot be ignored). The more powerful Su-35 engines could give it a maneuverability advantage.

Thus, for the task of ensuring the country’s air defense, the Su-35 looks like a good choice, which is especially important for Tehran.

At the moment, the republic, which has achieved visible and spectacularly demonstrated successes in rocketry, has a stagnant aircraft fleet represented by American aircraft purchased before the 1979 anti-Shah revolution (in particular, the F-4 Phantom II “and F-14” Tomcat “) and flew to the end of Desert Storm by former Iraqi vehicles purchased by Saddam from the USSR (MiG-29, Su-24M, Su-25).

A huge and impressive achievement is the maintenance of this motley fleet in a large part “on the run”, and in some places completely without the support of the manufacturer.

For a long time, contracts for combat aircraft were blocked by United Nations Security Council sanctions, but they have already ended.

In these conditions, Russia is not only one of the few suppliers not afraid of American bans, but also the only one capable of promptly delivering an advanced fighter that has been proven both at home and abroad and in battle.