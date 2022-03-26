Tehran says reached a point of agreement in Vienna talks

TEHRAN (IRNA): Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday that Iran has reached a point of agreement in the talks in Vienna while noting that a number of significant issues still remain in place.

Speaking in a televised speech, the foreign minister said that Deputy EU foreign policy chief will arrive in Tehran within an hour for talks on the latest development in negotiations.

Amirabdollahian said that any new agreement will not go beyond a 2015 agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The foreign minister noted that the talks have made great progress on lifting arbitrary sanctions on Iran.

“The Americans said they wanted direct negotiations and said they sought to show the goodwill of Mr. Biden,” Amirabdollahian said, adding that “The US should lift sanctions on Iran if it has goodwill. We are not seeking to take photos. We are rather looking for practical measures.”

Referring to excessive demands by the US, he noted that what has hindered the negotiations is some issues on the American side.

The foreign minister also said that removing Iranian individuals and legal entities, the IRGC for instance, from the list of US sanctions is one of the main issues in the talks.

The role of IRGC as the most significant provider of security to Iran has to be accepted, Amirabdollahian said.

In Doha, EU Borrell said on Saturday Iran and world powers were “very close” to agreement on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, which would curb Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for lifting tough sanctions.

“Now we are very close to an agreement and I hope it will be possible,” the European Union’s Borrell said.

Then-U.S. President Trump abandoned the pact in 2018, prompting Tehran to start violating its nuclear limits about a year later, and 11 months of on-and-off talks to revive it paused in Vienna earlier this month after Russia presented a new obstacle.

Russia later said it had received written guarantees that it would be able to carry out its work as a party to the deal, suggesting Moscow could allow it to be resuscitated.

U.S. officials have been more cautious in their assessment of efforts to revive the accord, the JCPOA.

