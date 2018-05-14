Tehran willing to help Kabul eradicate Daesh

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghanistan needs to work in close cooperation with Iran to ensure its security and stability, says Defence Minister General Tariq Shah Bahrami, who is currently on a visit to the neighbouring country.

Referring to Iran’s influence in the region, he called for joint action by regional countries against terrorism. Kabul required Iran’s help and experiences in battling terrorist groups, he added.

At a meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran, Bahrami promised Afghanistan would never allow the use of its soil against its friendly western neighbour.

According to Tasnim news agency, Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier Amir Hatami warned of the growing presence of Daesh (ISIL) in Afghanistan. He said Tehran was willing to help Kabul eliminate the terrorist outfit.

Afghanistan should become the centre of regional cooperation, not a field for regional or international rivalries, Daesh he remarked.

A year ago, Kabul and Tehran held the first round of talks on a comprehensive strategic partnership document to boost cooperation in fields of security, defence, economy, culture and education.

