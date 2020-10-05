Telehealth Discounts Rolled Back by Insurers

MONITORING DESK

Anthem and United Health care have begun to roll back policies that waived cost-sharing for virtual doctors’ appointments, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The pandemic led to a big increase in the use of telehealth, as the entire industry tried to keep patients out of the emergency room. And many experts have said it’s a shift that could be here to stay.

But that will only happen if the reimbursement structure makes it happen.

No one should have expected co-pays to stay waived forever, and virtual visits will still likely be significantly cheaper than a visit to the ER.

Still, it’s not clear yet just how thoroughly the public has adapted to a world of more virtual visits. especially in the absence of obvious financial incentives.

Courtesy: AXIOS