Telenor pledges PKR 1.1 billion for flood relief efforts in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan, along with its parent company, Telenor Group, have pledged PKR 1.1 billion in cash and in-kind services to support nationwide flood relief efforts. Telenor’s cash donation comprises voluntary contributions from Telenor Pakistan and Telenor Microfinance Bank employees and funds from Telenor Pakistan and the Group.

Additionally, a range of in-kind services is part of the total contribution. Earlier today, Telenor Pakistan made a cash donation of PKR 100 million to UNICEF Pakistan to support them in relief efforts by providing life-saving nutrition and hygiene packs in affected areas on an immediate basis.

Irfan Wahab Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Pakistan and chairman, Telenor Microfinance Bank, said, “In this moment of national tragedy and calamity, our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the floods.

With the support of Telenor colleagues from around the world, we are committed to supporting impacted families and communities through these testing times and will do all we can. The road of rehabilitation for the affected is long and treacherous, and we will continue to support to the best of our abilities.”

“The torrential monsoon rains that left one-third of Pakistan under water have destroyed the vital infrastructure children rely on to access essential services. More than 20,000 schools and 1,460 public health facilities have been damaged or destroyed, and 20 to 50 per cent of water systems in the hardest-hit areas,” said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF’s Representative in Pakistan. “At least 3.4 million children need immediate, life-saving support.

Telenor’s generous donation will enable UNICEF to provide flood-stricken children living out in the open with their families with immediate access to hygiene kits and therapeutic food supplements. We thank Telenor employees for their generosity and Telenor, a close partner which has been standing with us in support of the children in Pakistan for over four years.”

UNICEF will use the cash donation to provide life-saving medical and other emergency supplies to support children and women affected by the floods. These include drinking water, water purification tablets, hygiene kits, medicines, vaccines, and therapeutic nutritional supplements for children.

Alongside this, Telenor has been helping to provide support in Pakistan since the beginning of the monsoon season through subsidised and accessible services, offers, and add-ons for telecom and banking consumers.

Telenor Pakistan has offered free calls in all affected areas supporting rescue and emergency services, recognising connectivity as a lifeline in these difficult times. Extra manpower and fuel have been mobilised to ensure continued service and connectivity. The organisation is facilitating access to emergency services such as 911 and encouraging donations to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund through 9999.

In addition, Telenor Pakistan is working with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to ensure the timely and speedy restoration of services in flood-affected areas.

Agriculture, a mainstay of Pakistan’s economy, has been seriously hit by the calamity. To better deal with the fallout, Telenor Pakistan’s Khushaal Zamindar platform will provide flood advisories, weather updates, emergency alerts and health services to the farming community that earns their livelihoods from agriculture.

Telenor Pakistan will also provide internet devices and smart-office solutions for the next six months to organisations with rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas experiencing little to no connectivity.

Additionally, Telenor Pakistan is providing Easypaisa customers to donate to flood relief efforts through the app.

Telenor Pakistan has a proud tradition of always stepping up when the nation is in need. Whether it is the devastating 2006 earthquake, the 2010 floods, or the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Telenor Pakistan has actively contributed to the relief efforts through cash contributions and subsidised and free telecom and banking services.