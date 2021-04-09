Telugu teaser of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ takes internet by storm

F.P. Report

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently in quarantine as she is COVID-19 positive and from the confinement of her house, she announced the release of her film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’s’ trailer.

She captioned her Instagram post: “Gangubai Kathiawadi. Telugu Teaser. One Name. Million Emotions Bringing to you a story of the woman who rose to power, #GangubaiKathiawadi.

Telugu teaser out now! In cinemas on 30th July”.The trailer for Telugu ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ took the internet by storm and Alia further shared that the film will be released on 30th July.

This film will definitely offer roller-coaster entertainment as it is directed by the renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The 28-year old Indian actress is widely acknowledged for her acting and singing skills. She is the daughter of a very prominent filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.