Temba Bavuma confident of strong showing at World Cup

F.P. Report

DUBAI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma believes momentum is building within his side and is confident of a strong showing at this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The Proteas clinched the final automatic qualification spot for the 2023 World Cup earlier this week when no result was possible in Ireland’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League clash against Bangladesh in Chelmsford because of rain.

It hasn’t been all plain sailing for South Africa, who had to battle some indifferent ODI form during the beginning of the qualification period, and then sat out a crucial series in Australia that could have been detrimental to their chances of qualifying directly.

But Bavuma has been buoyed by results this year, with the Proteas fresh from a 2-1 series triumph over reigning World Cup champions England at the start of 2023 and an even more recent 2-0 victory over the Netherlands, and thinks his team can build on these performances in the build-up to the tournament.

“I am pleased to learn that we’ve secured our qualification for the upcoming 50-over World Cup that is going to be hosted in India later this year,” Bavuma said.

“If I look at the journey, it’s been a tricky one for us as a 50-over team to get to this point, but I think looking at the last couple of months, a lot of positive strides have been made as a team.

“We are well positioned to build on the momentum and confidence that we’ve gained.”

South Africa managed just three wins at the most recent edition of the 50-over World Cup in England and Wales in 2019, but much of their personnel will be different this time around following the departures of quality players like JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn and skipper Faf du Plessis.

It means Bavuma will play a crucial role in attempting to guide the Proteas to success and the pint-sized right-hander said his team must work extremely hard if they are to claim a first World Cup title later.

“Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view, nail down on our plans and brush up on areas that we feel we need to brush up on,” Bavuma said.

“Personally, it will be a major honour and privilege for me to be leading the team in my first-ever 50-over World Cup and I hope we can achieve some good things as a team.”