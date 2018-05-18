Temperatures likely to increase up to 43°C in Karachi says PMD

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the temperature in Karachi is likely to increase and reach to 43 degrees on Friday and also issued a heatwave advisory raising the fear of the masses.

According to PMD, the first week of Ramazan will be under high temperature and it asked the citizens to adopt caution and refrain going out from their houses without necessity between 11am and 4pm.

The concerned departments have also been advised to continue uninterrupted provision of water and electricity in the city to avoid any untoward situation.

However in the recent days, Karachi is facing prolonged hours of load shedding despite the high temperature and arrival of Ramazan.

Met Office says that the weather will possibly turn better following light drizzle in the city after June 15.

The scorching heat spell begun on June 19 that year and continued for more than five days. It left at least 1200 people dead while 40,000 suffered heatstroke and exhaustion.

