Ten coal miners brutally massacred in Baluchistan

QUETTA: On Sunday horrific terrorist incident occurred in Mach area of Baluchistan province resulting in killing of 10 colliers.

The news agencies have reported that at least 10 colliers were killed after being abducted by armed men in Mach area of Bolan district.

The Levies sources reported that the victims were working in the Field Coalmine in Mach when they were kidnapped by the armed assailants, who took them to nearby hills and massacred them.

the Levies and other law enforcement forces personnel rushed to site, sealed off the entire area, and begun search for the perpetrators.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday condemned the killing of 10 coal miners in Mach area of Balochistan, calling it “yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism”.

In a tweet Prime Minister Imran Khan instructed the Frontier Corps to use all resources to apprehend the killers and bring them to justice.

“The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the government,” he said.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

The departed were identified as Aziz, Muhammad Naseem, Anwar, Shair Muhammad, Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Sadiq, Chman Ali, Hassan Jan, Muhammad Asif, and Abdullah.

It was also reported that most of the victims belonged to the Hazara community.

This incident sparked the outrage among the people as a large number of people, including relatives of the dead, blocked the National Highway with the bodies of miners. The protestors demanded that the provincial government should use all possible measures to arrest murderers as soon as possible.

The traffic between Sindh and Balochistan was disrupted with a lot of vehicles were stuck on the National Highway.