Ten militants killed in ongoing clashes in Farah city, confirms MoD

FARAH: Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesman General Mohammad Radmanish confirmed that that the clashes continue between the Afghan armed forces the Taliban fighters in the outskirts of Farah city of Afghanistan.

He told Afghan media outlet that additional forces have been deployed to further push the militants away from the outskirts of the city.

Radmanish claimed that the situation will be brought under the control until evening and adding that large numbers of Taliban fighters have taken part in the attack.

He claimed that at least ten militants have been killed but did not give other details and exact numbers of injured persons in the Taliban attack.

Similarly, Spokesman of Afghan Interior Ministry, Najib Danish confirmed that additional forces have been deployed in the area including Special Forces to combat the militants.

