Tennessee State starts scholarship for public school grads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP): Tennessee State University has announced a new full scholarship program for 100 Nashville public school graduates to study business, education, engineering and health sciences.

The Nashville University says the “Trailblazing to TSU” scholarships will begin in the fall 2023 academic year.

The program for graduates of Metro Nashville Public Schools will cover four years of tuition and fees for participants, and includes an assigned mentor for each recipient.

Each of the 100 scholarships at the historically Black public university will be named after a U.S. civil rights leader.

Under the partnership, officials say Tennessee State has already committed 71 scholarships starting this fall for Nashville public school graduates.