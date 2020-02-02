Tennis: Djokovic wins 2020 Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Agencies): Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won the 2020 Australian Open by beating Austria’s Dominic Thiem 3-2 on Sunday.

Djokovic defeated his opponent Thiem with 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 sets in the epic final at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

The Serbian tennis player returned to the world No.1 ranking and claimed his eighth Australian Open title, breaking his own world record.

The 32-year-old star also won his 17th grand slam title.

Separately, the Australian Open’s Rally For Relief raised over $5.8 million for bushfires in the country.