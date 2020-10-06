Tens drug traffickers sentenced to prison

KABUL (Agencies): A band of 31 people who pleaded guilty for trafficking narcotics have been sentenced in Kabul to 10 to 30 years in prison over past week, anti-drug authority said on Tuesday.

Appellate courts of the Criminal Justice Task Force convicted and sentenced eleven drug traffickers to 10-30 years in prison after studying rulings made by the primary courts, said the authority. Twenty other criminals received various sentences by the CJTF’s courts.

Counter-Narcotics Police has seized 98 kilograms of heroin, 17 kg morphine, 20 kg opium, 286 kg crystal and 800 kg of Tablet-K had been confiscated from the drug runners, the authority said. The CNP jointly with intelligence agencies have arrested 31 suspected drug traffickers including a woman during nationwide raids and their cases have been sent to the judiciary for further investigations.

These culprits were detained with drugs in Kabul, Herat, Helmand, Paktia, Nangarhar, Kapisa, Parwan, Nimroz, Balkh and Khost provinces.

According to the statement after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides, the CJTF court has convicted the accused traffickers. All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.