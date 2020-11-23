Tentative dates set for PSL 2021 player draft

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The preparations for the draft of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six are underway. According to sources, the process will be completed at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The possibility of holding the event in an open-air setting is being discussed because of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The draft for the sixth edition of the PSL is likely to be held in the second week of December.

It should be noted that the previous drafts have taken place in Dubai, Islamabad and Lahore but this time a new city will host the event.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Misbahul Haq will be involved with the team solely as the head coach after resigning from his post of chief selector earlier.

The new chief selector will formulate and discuss the list of local players for the draft pool. Former fast-bowler Mohammad Akram is being considered a strong candidate to succeed Misbah in the role of chief selector of the national men’s side. The former pacer is currently associated with the Peshawar Zalmi franchise.