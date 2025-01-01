Terror attack in Balochistan’s Sorab claims life of ADC Buledi

F.P. Report

SURAB : Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Hidayat Buledi lost his life in a militant attack that targeted the Surab bazaar area in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, where armed assailants targeted both a bank and government residences in a coordinated strike.

According to reports, the assailants looted the bank and set fire to the homes of state officials. During the attack, Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Hidayat Buledi embraced martyrdom while bravely resisting the terrorists.

According to the spokesperson of the Balochistan government, the attack was a deliberate attempt to challenge the writ of the state.

The spokesperson stated that the brave officer sacrificed his life while defending his homeland, setting a new example of courage. At the time of the attack, women and children were present in the ADC’s residence.

Balochistan government officials have claimed that the assault was carried out by India-backed proxies acting on foreign instructions. They reiterated their commitment to thwart every conspiracy by anti-state elements.

Security forces, including FC, police, and Levies, have launched a search operation in the area to eliminate the terrorists. The Balochistan government remains firm in its resolve to restore peace and order in the region.

Earlier, Pakistan security forces killed five khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy in three intelligence-based operations in Balochistan.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted in Loralai District, on reported presence of Fitna al Hindustan terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were successfully neutralized,” the military’s media wing said

It added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

According to the ISPR, the killed Indian sponsored terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including henious acts of terrorism on N-70 near Rarasham on 26th August 2024 and 18th February 2025, that resulted in martyrdom of 30 innocent civilians.

The killed Indian sponsored terrorists were highly wanted by Law Enforcement Agencies, and were relentlessly pursued by the security forces.

In another engagement that took place in Kech District, one more terrorist was killed.