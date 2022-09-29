Terror insurrection and national response

Recently, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa convened the 251st Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters Rawalpindi. The huddle of the top military brass resolved that the resurgence of terrorism would not be tolerated. According to the details, the forum was briefed in detail on external and internal security situations with a particular focus on the flood situations and ongoing relief efforts being undertaken by Army Formations across the country. The Forum undertook a comprehensive review of the security environment with a special focus on situations along the borders, internal security, and other professional matters of the Army.

As said, while expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the Formations, the COAS directed all the Formations to maintain strict vigil to guard against any threat and military formations must leave no stone unturned to take action against terrorists in coordination with all LEAs.

The menace of terrorism is again resuscitating Pakistan after the conclusion of the war in Afghanistan in September last year, while the locals witnessed the return of unknown heavily armed men with covered faces in hilly areas of Swat, Malakand, and Dir Districts in recent months which created great fear and apprehensions among the masses in the area and people across the country. While recurrent incidents of terrorism and cross-border attacks on Pakistani security forces clearly illustrate that the law and order situation in border districts and Erstwhile FATA is not so satisfactory. Although top military brass is fully aware of the threat, yet concerted efforts, along with civil-military cooperation and public mobilization are required to eradicate this menace at an early stage.