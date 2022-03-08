Terrorism and execution of National Action Plan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government had zero tolerance for terrorists and swift persecution was required to set an example out of them. The Prime Minister shared these views during a meeting of the Apex Committee on National Action Plan (NAP). According to reports, the Committee strongly condemned the Peshawar attack and offered condolences to the martyrs of the attack. The Prime Minister emphasized that a multi-pronged approach, full-spectrum, and vigorous implementation of NAP were required to thwart the threat of terrorism. The Prime Minister urged the authorities to take proactive measures to tackle such incidents in the future.

As terrorism is rising from the dead, the country’s top leadership gathered in the nation’s capital to identify the causes of its rebirth after successful operation Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad in the country.

The enemies of Pakistan are tactfully using disgruntled ethnic and religious elements against the state while exploiting their sectarian and ethnic bigotry. In fact, the National Action Plan has not been implemented in true letter and spirit in various parts of the country due to political reasons during its initial years.

After the successful operation Zarb-e-Azb, the political leadership and civilian institutions including NACTA totally abandoned their responsibilities in respect of the NAP. NACTA could not prove its worth and currently acting as a post office among the various agencies instead of performing the role of a central body for implementation of the anti-terrorism policy. The National Action Plan is a comprehensive strategy that must be implemented in true spirit in all parts of the country so the menace of terrorism can be eliminated forever.