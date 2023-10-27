Terrorism and extortion cases linked to Afghans

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR: A concerning trend has emerged in the city of Peshawar, where a significant number of registered mobile phone numbers for extortion activities primarily belong to Afghan women. The investigation reveals that these numbers are often used to extort money or participate in terrorist activities, raising serious security concerns in the region.

Law enforcement agencies, particularly the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), have observed a pattern where Afghan women, especially those from less educated backgrounds or rural areas of Punjab and Sindh provinces, are involved in these criminal activities. These women, often lacking formal education and awareness, become unwitting tools in the hands of terrorists or extortionists.

Imran Shahid, a senior official from the CTD, expressed grave concerns about the situation. “These women lack awareness and education, making them vulnerable to being manipulated for terrorism or extortion purposes,” he stated.

The issue has prompted the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action. The authorities are now collaborating to block such identification cards associated with these criminal activities. “We are in contact with relevant authorities to block these identification cards and curb the involvement of Afghan nationals in these incidents,” confirmed a spokesperson from the CTD.

Furthermore, investigations have revealed that a significant number of terrorism and extortion cases in the region involve Afghan nationals. Whether it’s suicide attacks, terrorist guidance, extortion activities, or facilitation of criminal operations, Afghan nationals seem to have a connection in various criminal incidents.

Even high-profile cases are not immune; Afghan nationals have been found involved in heinous acts of terrorism, including suicide attacks. The situation calls for increased vigilance and collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies to address this growing security concern effectively.

The security agencies are intensifying their efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for manipulating vulnerable individuals, ensuring the safety and security of the region. The issue serves as a reminder of the importance of raising awareness and providing education to prevent the exploitation of individuals, especially women, in criminal activities.