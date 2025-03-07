Terrorism in KP: Aimal pens letter to President Zardari

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) Central President Aimal Wali Khan on Friday penned a letter to President Asif Ali Zardari, addressing concerns over increasing terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to details, Khan urged President Zardari to convene the joint session of the parliament so that the detailed review of the the security challenges and state policies should be taken.

“The masses of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are facing terrorism and every time have to face new test due to the state policies,” said Khan.

The ANP chief said, “The government has lost its writ in the different districts of KP.”

“The terrorists are targeting openly. The target killings and attacks become the part of routine. The police, Levies and FC personnel and citizens are being martyred in large numbers,” said the ANP chief.

In the letter, the allegations had been hurled that in line with the secret agreements, over 40,000 terrorists had been given place again, and with the signatures of the former president, 102 dangerous terrorists had been released.

The ANP had demanded that according to Article 54 of the constitution, the parliament’s joint session should be convened, in which the military leadership should give a briefing on the terrorism and security challenges.