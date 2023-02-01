Terrorist attack on PAF Mianwali training base ‘thwarted’: ISPR

F.P. Report

MIANWALI : At least six terrorists attacked Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mianwali Training Air Base in the early hours of November 4, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the attack has been “foiled and thwarted” due to the swift and effective response of security troops, “ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets”.

During the attack, three terrorists were killed after entering the base while the other three were cornered and isolated due to retaliatory action by troops.

“However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred,” said the ISPR. Unverified videos on social media showed a fire burning reportedly at the base.

The military media wing added that a “comprehensive” clearance and combing operation is in the final stages to clear the airbase.

“Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs,” said ISPR.

A day earlier, at least 17 troops were martyred in different terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) provinces.

“Two vehicles of the security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar district were ambushed by terrorists,” the military’s media wing said in a brief statement on Friday evening. “Fourteen soldiers embraced shahadat in the unfortunate incident,” it added.

The funeral prayers of the soldiers were offered at Pasni and they would be laid to rest in their hometowns.

Senior serving military and civil administration officers and troops were in attendance.

In two other attacks in K-P, intense encounters between security forces and militants in Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat districts martyred three troops.

The clashes occurred during intelligence-based operations in the region, said ISPR.

courtesy : tribune