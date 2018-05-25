Terrorist killed during FC operation in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Spokesperson of Frontier Corps confirmed that a terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces during a raid near Mastung on Friday.

He added that the operation was conducted after receiving information that some terrorists were hiding in the mountains near Mastung.

Spokesperson added that the terrorists opened fire on the forces and an exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and FC personnel, during which one member of a banned outfit was killed.

FC also recovered weapons and hand grenades from the killed terrorist.

Earlier on May 16, ISPR informed that security forces killed a high-value target of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, along with two other terrorists, involved in the killings of more than 100 innocent people of Hazara community and police personnel in an operation conducted in Killi Almas.

ISPR added that during intense exchange of fire Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence embraced shahdat while four soldiers got injured including two critical.

Advertisements