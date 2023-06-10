Terrorist killed in clash with troops in N Waziristan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: One terrorist was killed and two injured during a clash with security forces in North Waziristan district on Monday.

According to ISPR, fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after intense fire exchange, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured.”

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area.

Funeral prayers of three martyred soldiers offered: Funeral prayers of Subedar Asghar Ali Shaheed (age 40 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Naseem Khan (age 26 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) & Sepoy Muhammad Zaman (age 22 years, resident of Abbottabad) who embraced shahadat while fighting gallantly with terrorists in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on the night of 9/10 June 2023, were offered at their native hometowns.

The Shaheeds were laid to rest with full military honours, according to ISPR press release. Senior serving & retired officers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funerals. Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland at all costs.