Terrorist ringleader among nine killed in DI Khan IBO

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Security forces killed nine terrorists including a ringleader during an intelligence based operation in Takwara area of Dera Ismail Khan on night between 6/7 April 2025.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged their location and after an intense fire exchange, nine terrorist including ring leader Shireen were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed militants, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

Shireen was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies due to his involvement in numerous terrorist activities. Besides being involved in target killing of numerous innocent civilians, he was also responsible for martydom of Captain Hasnain Akhtar on 20 March 2025.

“Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice,” ISPR said.

It added that sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, the security forces thwarted movement of a group of terrorists who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Hassan Khel of North Waziristan District.

The ISPR said troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense exchange of fire, eight Khwarij were killed, while four got injured.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

President, PM praises security forces

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have lauded the security forces for killing nine terrorists in a successful operation in DI Khan.

The president and the prime minister appreciated the valour of security forces for eliminating nine terrorists of Fitna-al-Khwarij, including a high-value target, during the intelligence-based operations.

The president praised the security forces for killing the leader of the terrorists during the operation and said that killing leader of terrorists was a major success of the security forces.

He further reiterated that operations carried out by the security forces would continue till complete elimination of terrorists, President Secretariat Press Wing, said in a press release.

The president observed that Pakistan’s security forces were conducting successful operations to eradicate terrorism which was commendable.

The president said that their resolve for complete elimination of terrorist elements and the defence of country would remain unwavering and reaffirmed the national resolve for the complete eradication of Fitna-al-Khawarij.

The prime minister also appreciated the successful operation conducted by the security forces against the terrorists of Fitna-al-Khwarij in DIKhan.

“The entire nation stands firmly with the security forces in the fight against terrorism,” PM Office Media Wing, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister also expressed determination to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.