Terrorists brutally kill two brothers in Mastung’s Spilinji

F.P. Report

MASTUNG: Terrorists ruthlessly killed two local brothers, Imam Ali and Mohib Ali, residents of Spilinji in Mastung district.

The family of the deceased, belonging to the Bangulzai tribe, has condemned the act as barbaric and appealed to the government for justice.

The victims’ mother revealed that one of her sons was abducted from a wedding event, and the other was lured on the pretext of rescuing his brother. Both were brutally murdered, and their bodies were left in front of their home. “This was an act of savagery, not something a Muslim or even a human would do,” said the victims’ grief-stricken sister.

Describing the slain brothers as hardworking laborers, she lamented that they were executed without trial or evidence. “This is part of the ongoing genocide against the Baloch people. Our family has been abandoned, even by political figures like Mehrang Baloch, who once had our support,” she stated.

The family has pledged never to align with Mehrang Baloch again, accusing him of inaction. They have called on the government to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure justice for the slain brothers.