Terrorists have no place in Islam: Maj Gen Zulfiqar

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR: Terrorists should not teach us about Islam. The war against terrorism will continue until they surrender or are completely eliminated. Those who carry out terrorist attacks in the country have no connection with Islam or Pakistan. Enemies cannot bear to see Pakistan peaceful and progressing. Pakistan was, and remains, a dream and an ideology; dreams and ideologies cannot be erased or extinguished.

These thoughts were expressed by Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatty, GOC of the 9 Division, while addressing a ceremony in Thall Cantt on the occasion of Independence Day. The event was attended by Commandant Thall Scouts Colonel Alamgir Khan Yousafzai, Wing Commander Jawad, DPO Muhammad Khalid,Deputy Commissioner Gohar Zaman Wazir local dignitaries, political and social figures, members of the Hangu Peace Committee, and a large number of students.

During the ceremony, Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatty hoisted the national flag and delivered a speech, emphasizing that no power in the world can destroy Pakistan. He urged the youth to understand the significance of Pakistan and its creation. He stated that when it comes to the survival of the country, all differences should be set aside, and everyone should unite for the nation’s cause.

He further stressed that internal differences must be resolved through dialogue, as Pakistan is our home, and we must not set it on fire. He called for a united fight against terrorism, urging everyone to play their part in the country’s development, progress, and the establishment of peace and security. “Insha’Allah, we will remain united for this country and lead it to the heights envisioned by Allama Iqbal,” he concluded.

The ceremony concluded with students delivering impressive performances of patriotic songs, receiving much applause from the audience. Additionally, SOG commandos demonstrated various judo, karate, and defense skills, and weapon exhibition stalls were also set up for display.