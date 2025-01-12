Terrorists kidnap 17 civilian workers in Lakki Marwat; 8 rescued

F.P. Report

LAKKI MARWAT : Terrorists kidnapped 17 unarmed civilian workers in the Kabal Khel area of Lakki Marwat district on Thursday morning.

Sources revealed that the workers were abducted for extortion. The terrorists also set fire to a vehicle belonging to a local contractor at the site of the incident.

Sources emphasized that these heinous acts by the terrorists against Pakistan and its people bear no connection to religion or Islamic values.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies launched an immediate operation and have successfully rescued eight of the kidnapped workers so far. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining workers, with officials expressing confidence that they will soon be safely rescued.

“The elements responsible for this heinous crime will be brought to justice,” assured security officials. The ongoing operation reflects the state’s commitment to countering such threats and ensuring the safety of its citizens.