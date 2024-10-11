Terrorists massacre 20 Pashtun workers at Duki coalmines in Balochistan

F.P. Report

DUKI : Terrorists armed with spy drones and rocket-launchers attacked coalmines in the Duki area of Balochistan late Thursday night, massacring 20 Pashtun-speaking workers, including three Afghans, and injuring eight others.

“At around 12:30 am (1930 GMT Thursday), 35 to 40 plain-clothed, heavily armed men fired at coal miners for half an hour before escaping into the night,” Asim Shafi, head of police in Duki district where the attack happened, told AFP. “They had rocket-launchers and hand grenades with them,” he added.

According to the report, the attackers also set fire to 10 coal engines by dousing them with petrol. The violent assault took place on Thursday night, at around 11:45 PM, seven kilometres west of the city at the Jind Coal Company, which is owned by District Chairman Duki Haji Khairullah Nasir.

Duki Police Station in-charge SHO Humayun Khan Nasir, confirming the terror attack, said assailants not only set the engines ablaze but also used heavy weaponry, including rocket-launchers and land grenades, against coal miners inside their lodgings

The police officer stated that the attackers reportedly gathered the coal workers in groups from various coal mines before opening fire on them.

As per the channel report, all of the deceased and injured were from the Pashtun community. Sources indicate that the attackers were also speaking Pashto, and they were accompanied by a drone camera to document the attack.

District Chairman Haji Khairullah Nasir expressed his grief and frustration over the attack, stating that despite immediately notifying the FC, police, and Levies, no one arrived at the scene for three hours.

He said the bodies and injured were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dukki by the workers themselves. The injured were later shifted to Loralai for further treatment, while the bodies remain at the Civil Hospital Dukki.

Among the victims, two workers were from Afghanistan, three from Pishin, one from Kuchlak, four were from Qila Saifullah, four from Zhob, and one from Loralai.

The deceased included Abdul Wali, Malang, Naseebullah, Samiullah, Bismillah, Ghulam Ali, Abdullah, Jalal Khan, Hayyatullah, Abdul Malik, Mola Dad, Syedullah, Jallat, and Samad, with three victims yet to be identified.

Top Leadership condemns terrorist attack on Duki coal miners

Pakistan’s top leadership, including President Asif Zardari, Acting President Yousaf Raza Gilani, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, have strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on coal miners in Duki, Balochistan.

Acting President Yousaf Raza Gilani expressed his deep sorrow and outrage over the loss of innocent lives, stating that the brutal attack on the workers was an act of extreme cruelty. He called for the harshest possible punishment for those involved in the barbaric incident.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, visibly angered by the attack, ordered immediate and effective action against the terrorists responsible. He instructed law enforcement to seal off the area and tighten the nose around the terrorists.

Bugti said the attackers had once again targeted poor workers in an act of inhumane cruelty, adding that the terrorists’ agenda is to destabilise Pakistan, targeting innocent labourers as soft targets. He vowed to bring every terrorist to justice and ensure accountability for each innocent life lost.

In response to the incident, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, strongly condemned the attack on the coal miners and expressed her condolences to the grieving families. She also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured workers.

courtesy : 24 news