Terrorists to be eliminated from country at all costs: Sarfraz Bugti

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said that terrorists will be eliminated from the country at all costs.

He was chairing a meeting of National Action Plan Coordination Committee in Islamabad, to review the implementation of National Action Plan. Inspector General of Police of all provinces briefed the meeting on the implementation of the National Action Plan.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of implementation of the National Action Plan, the Interior Minister said that lasting peace should be established in the country by the complete elimination of terrorists.

The Minister ensured that full protection would be provided to investors and traders who expressed their desire to invest in Pakistan.