Terrorists won’t be allowed to disturb hard earned peace: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that the terrorists would never be allowed to disturb the hard earned peace in these areas [of tribal districts of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa along Western Border].

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS spent second day of Eid with troops deployed on the Western border at Timergara Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the visit, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed on the security situation and measures taken to ensure effective management of the Pakistani-Afghan international border.

Interacting with the troops, the COAS said that Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies will continue to do their best until the goal is fully accomplished.

He said that the terrorists will never be allowed to disrupt the hard-earned peace in these areas.

Gen Bajwa appreciated vigilance, preparedness and high state of morale of the troops. He also paid rich tributes to martyrs who have rendered supreme sacrifices for defence of the country.

The COAS also lauded the troops for their contribution in aid of civil administration to control the COVID19 pandemic and directed strict adherence to SOPs and precautions in this regard.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.