WASHINGTON (Reuters): Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has produced more than 11,500 cars, including about 7,400 Model 3s, so far this month, automotive news website Electrek reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Tesla managed to maintain a Model 3 production approaching 5,000 units per week, Electrek said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

