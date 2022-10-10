Tessori takes oath as new Governor of Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kamran Tessori on Monday evening took oath as the 34th Governor of Sindh. Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh administered an oath to Kamran Tessori.

The post of Sindh Governor was vacant after the resignation of Imran Ismail and Agha Siraj Durrani was serving as an Acting Sindh Governor. After his appointment as Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori resigned from the post of Deputy Convenor of the MQM Liaison Committee.

Chief Secretary and other high officials and MQM leaders also participated in the oath-taking ceremony. President Arif Alvi had approved the appointment of Kamran Tessori as the new Governor of Sindh under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

