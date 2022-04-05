Test center for NATO quantum technologies created in Denmark

STOCKHOLM (TASS): Denmark will be the site for an accelerator and test center for NATO’s new quantum technologies. This was reported on Tuesday in a press release from the Ministry of Defense of the country.

“The ability to create new technologies is critical in the global competition of the great powers and can influence geopolitical dev-elopment and the global b-alance of power. Quantum technologies, artificial inte-lligence and other new revolutionary developments will change our lives. This also applies to how our ad-versaries operate and enemies in peacetime, crisis a-nd wartime,” the statement said.

It notes that Denmark “enjoys prestige and international recognition in the field of quantum technologies.”

That is why she offered to host the future scientific center. This proposal has now been approved by NATO.

The center will be linked to the Niels Bohr Institute and will involve Danish Te-chnical and Aalborg Univ-ersities, as well as the National Institute of Metrology.

