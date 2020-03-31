Tests of three, including woman declared negative

Hafiz Muhammad Aziz-ur-Rehman

HAFIZABAD: The laboratory results of three residents including a woman of Hafizabad district who arrived through Taftaan Border and were recently discharged from DG Khan Quarantine Centre as their lab tests were declared negative and two other residents of Hafizabad who arrived from Saudi Arabia recently were declared positive by the Punjab laboratory, Dr. Abid Ali focal person COVID-19 said here.

He said that two of them (Ali Hasnain and salman) were admitted in the Isolation Ward in THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian while three Zaireen (Umar Hasnain, Muhammad Mansha and Sania Arshad Mahmood) have been lodged in the Quarantine Centre Sharqi Hafizabad, where they were progressing satisfactorily.

While talking to the media, Dr. Abid Ali said that out of 41 suspected patients admitted in the Isolation Wards and Quarantine Centers, laboratory results of only these five patients have been declared positive.

Meanwhile, PTI MNA Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti today donated 2000 kits and other protective equipments worth Rs. 15 lakh to the CEO Health Dr. Rehmatullah Saqib and Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Hafizabad Dr. Rehan Azhar today.

The MNA appreciated the round the clock professional duties of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff for providing best possible medical treatment to the patients.

He also assured all sorts of medicines would be made available in the hospital. The CEO and MS thanked the gesture of the MNA and assured him that they would spare no pains in serving the humanity. The MNA also appealed to the masses to remain in their homes to prevent spread of Corona Virus.

Many booked: As many as 95 persons were booked by the police for violating restrictions imposed under section 144 Cr.PC. The COPs were provided face masks, sanitizers and other preventive materials to save them from Corona Virus. A quarantine centre is also being established for COPs in the police lines. Foolproof security measures have been adopted at Quarantine Centers and Isolation Wards, DPO Bilal Iftikhar said here.

One commits suicide: A 32-year-old businessman Muhammad Ijaz son of Abdul Ghafoor has committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his house in Mohallah Sharifpura here today. He died before any medical aid could be made available to him.

According to his father, he was under debt and was too much disappointed due to financial contingency for the past some time. The Rescue-1122 shifted the dead body to the morgue for legal formalities. The police are investigating.