Texas school shooting victims take action against gunmaker

Texas (Reuters): The father of a 10-year-old girl slain in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting and a school employee have taken initial steps that could lead to lawsuits against Daniel Defense, the maker of the semiautomatic rifle used in last week’s massacre that killed 21 people.

Lawyers for Alfred Garza, father of Robb Elementary School student Amerie Jo Garza, requested in a letter on Friday that Daniel Defense provide information about its marketing to teens and children. “We ask you to begin providing information to us now, rather than force Mr. Garza to file a lawsuit to obtain it,” said the letter.

No lawsuits have yet been announced against Daniel Defense stemming from the shooting. Daniel Defense of Black Creek, Georgia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The 18-year-old Uvalde gunman, Salvador Ramos, stormed the school on May 24 and killed 19 students and two teachers before he was killed by law enforcement, according to authorities.

He legally purchased his first gun on his 18th birthday on May 17. Josh Koskoff, Garza’s attorney, led the case over the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012, which led to a $73 million settlement by gunmaker Remington in February.

