Thai court suspends Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over a leaked phone call

BANGKOK (AP) : Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office pending an investigation over a leaked phone call with a former Cambodian leader.

The judges voted unanimously Tuesday to take the petition accusing her of a breach of ethics, and voted 7 to 2 to suspend her from duty.

Paetongtarn has faced growing dissatisfaction over her handling of the latest border dispute with Cambodia, involving an armed confrontation on May 28 in which one Cambodian soldier was killed.

The leaked phone call while she engaged in diplomacy over the border dispute set off a string of complaints and public protests.