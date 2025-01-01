Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating fragile ceasefire for a second time

BANGKOK (AFP) : Thailand has accused Cambodia of a “flagrant violation” of a truce to end cross-border fighting, claiming Cambodian troops launched an overnight attack on the frontier.

The neighbours agreed a ceasefire starting Tuesday after five days of clashes killed at least 43 people on both sides, as a longstanding dispute over contested border regions boiled over into open combat across the 800km frontier.

Thailand’s foreign ministry said its troops in Sisaket province “came under attack by small arms fire and grenade assaults launched by Cambodian forces” in an offensive which continued until Wednesday morning.

“This represents a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement,” said a foreign ministry statement.

Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsab also reported overnight clashes but said in a statement “the Thai side maintained control of the situation” and “general conditions along the border are reported to be normal” from 8am Wednesday.

Cambodia has previously denied breaking the truce, designed to end fighting which has seen the two countries evacuate a total of more than 300,000 people from the border region.

The armistice got off to a shaky start in the early hours of Tuesday, with Thailand accusing Cambodia of continuing attacks in “a clear attempt to undermine mutual trust” – before calm generally prevailed.

Meetings between rival commanders along the border – scheduled as part of the pact – went ahead on Tuesday, with Thailand’s army saying de-escalation steps were agreed including “a halt on troop reinforcements or movements that could lead to misunderstandings”.

But later in the day a foreign affairs spokesperson for Bangkok’s border crisis centre, Maratee Nalita Andamo, warned: “In this moment, in the early days of the ceasefire, the situation is still fragile”.

Jets, rockets and artillery have killed at least 15 Thai troops and 15 Thai civilians, while Cambodia has confirmed only eight civilian and five military deaths.

The peace pact was sealed in Malaysia after intervention from US President Donald Trump – who both Thailand and Cambodia are courting for a trade deal to avert his threat of eye-watering tariffs.

