Thailand fireworks factory blast kills nine

BANGKOK (AFP) : At least nine people died and two others were injured in a fireworks factory explosion in central Thailand on Wednesday, police told AFP, as officers continued to search for casualties.

The factory ignited around 11:00 am (0400 GMT) in Mueang district of Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, where images shared by a rescue group showed a charred building reduced to rubble.

Thai police said nine people were confirmed dead — up from an earlier toll of four — and two others were being treated at a nearby hospital.

“We are trying to identify the cause of the blast,” local police chief Wanchai Khaoram told AFP.

Factory fires are common in Thailand, where enforcement of safety regulations remain weak.

Last year, an explosion at another firework factory in the same province killed at least 23 people.